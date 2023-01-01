BOSTON (WHDH) - Business owners around Fenway Park are hoping the Winter Classic continues to boost business as fans get ready to take in the B’s game against the Penguins at the storied ballpark.

The game on Monday brought a steady stream of Bruins fans to the Red Sox team shop, which has stocked up on B’s gear in anticipation of increased demand.

Gabby Wootten, general manager of the Bleacher Bar, said customers have already started coming through just to see everything being set up for the big game.

“Tomorrow we’re expecting it to be completely insane but we’re ready,” she said.

Tim Pettit, manager of the Red Sox Pro Shop said, “this is a marquee event, the Bruins are in first place, I just think there’s a lot of good vibes around this and Fenway is a premium location to have a premium event.”

The Bruins practiced at the park Sunday ahead of the game.

