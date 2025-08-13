BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park concession workers departed for England to try to talk to the owner of the Red Sox.

The four Aramark employees are requesting an audience with John Henry in Liverpool, where his English Premier League soccer team is based.

Workers at Fenway have threated to go on strike a second time.

The first happened last month during a series against the Dodgers.

Workers said they want a fair contract that pays more and protects them from automation.

