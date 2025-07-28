BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall ended their weekend strike and are returning to work.

Employees walked off the job Friday and picketed outside the ballpark for three days.

The union is demanding higher wages. Aramark, the food services company that services the park, said it ahs been negotiating in good faith.

If both sides remain unable to reach a deal, the union told 7News its workers may have to return to the picket lines.

