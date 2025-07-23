BOSTON (WHDH) - Getting food and drinks at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall may soon get a bit tougher: concession workers are set to strike.

Union employees gave food service company Aramark a two-day deadline to broker an agreement before employees will walk off the job, after voting to authorize a strike last month.

The union said they were unable to make significant progress towards an agreement during their latest bargaining session last week and as of Wednesday afternoon, the company had not made any progress towards a deal with the union.

If no deal is reached, the strike will last through the Red Sox’s homestead against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“This is happening because we’ve been bargaining for six months and we have had no respect at the bargaining table,” said Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26. “There are major issues at stake here. Folks at the park are payed poverty wages. Many people who start at the park have to work minimum wage to get themselves up to 18 dollars in change. That is not acceptable at America’s ballpark.”

Fenway workers are asking fans to attend games as usual but to not buy food or drink inside the ball park.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)