BOSTON (WHDH) - Getting food and drinks at Fenway Park may soon get a bit tougher: concession workers are set to strike.

Union employees said they will announce the strike dates Wednesday after voting to authorize a strike last month.

Fenway workers are asking fans to attend games as usual but to not buy food or drink inside the ball park.

The union said they were unable to make significant progress towards an agreement during their latest bargaining session last week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)