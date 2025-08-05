BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at Fenway Park are threatening to go on strike for a second time on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Aramark workers will meet at the ballpark tomorrow afternoon; they are calling on Aramark to expedite a contract settlement with the workers union.

Aramark released a statement saying: “We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone.”

