BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people got the opportunity to play on the field at Fenway Park as part a long-running drive to raise money for cancer research.

The John Hancock Fenway Fantasy Day gives donors — and some cancer patients as well — the opportunity to bat and field at Fenway Park.

The fundraiser has been running for 30 years and brought in nearly $9 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)