BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people got the opportunity to play on the field at Fenway Park as part a long-running drive to raise money for cancer research.

The John Hancock Fenway Fantasy Day gives donors — and some cancer patients as well — the opportunity to bat and field at Fenway Park.

The fundraiser has been running for 30 years and brought in nearly $9 million to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox