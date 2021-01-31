Fenway, Gillette vaccination sites on different schedules due to winter storm

The winter storm expected for Monday is altering hours at the Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium vaccination centers.

Fenway will open at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than planned. Residents are asked to come an hour before their appointment if they booked between 9 and 1 pm., and people who booked vaccinations after 1 p.m. are asked to come as early as 9 a.m.

Gillette will also open at 8 a.m., but appointments after 3 p.m. will be rescheduled for later in the week. People who can’t get to Fenway early can reschedule by mail.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)