BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Health announced they are will no longer provide gender-affirming care to patients under the age of 19.

The non-profit community health center focused on care for the LGBTQ+ community said it risks losing millions in federal funding if it continues to treat minors with hormones and puberty blockers.

New federal requirements were issued by the Health Resources and Services Administration last month.

