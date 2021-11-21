BOSTON (WHDH) - The outdoor ice skating rink at 401 Park in Boston’s Fenway Neighborhood officially opened for the holiday season on Saturday.

The rink’s opening event included live music and face-painting in addition to ice skating.

The ice skating rink will be open seven days a week for the holiday season.

The rink’s regular hours of operation are as follows:

Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information, and to view the holiday schedule, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox