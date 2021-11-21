BOSTON (WHDH) - The outdoor ice skating rink at 401 Park in Boston’s Fenway Neighborhood officially opened for the holiday season on Saturday.

The rink’s opening event included live music and face-painting in addition to ice skating.

The ice skating rink will be open seven days a week for the holiday season.

The rink’s regular hours of operation are as follows:

Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

