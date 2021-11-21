BOSTON (WHDH) - The outdoor ice skating rink at 401 Park in Boston’s Fenway Neighborhood officially opened for the holiday season on Saturday.
The rink’s opening event included live music and face-painting in addition to ice skating.
The ice skating rink will be open seven days a week for the holiday season.
The rink’s regular hours of operation are as follows:
Monday-Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
For more information, and to view the holiday schedule, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)