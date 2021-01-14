Fenway Park announced as second sports venue to serve as mass vaccination site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park in Boston has been announced as the second sports venue in the state to serve as a mass vaccination site to fight against COVID-19.

Boston’s Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez made the announcement during a coronavirus press conference on Thursday alongside Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough has already been transformed into a mass vaccination site to inoculate more than 5,000 people per day.

Martinez said the Reggie Lewis Center by Roxbury Community College will also serve as a vaccination site.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin is suggesting that polling places also be used to inoculate the public.

