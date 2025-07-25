BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers are preparing to start their strike tonight after failing to reach a deal on a new contract, which means it may be harder for fans to get food and drinks at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall.

The preparations to picket come after union employees gave food service company Aramark a two-day deadline to broker an agreement following a vote to authorize a strike last month.

The union said they were unable to make significant progress towards an agreement during their latest bargaining session last week and as of Friday morning, the company had not made any progress towards a deal with the union.

If no deal is reached, the strike will last through the Red Sox’s homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“This is happening because we’ve been bargaining for six months and we have had no respect at the bargaining table,” said Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26. “There are major issues at stake here. Folks at the park are payed poverty wages. Many people who start at the park have to work minimum wage to get themselves up to 18 dollars in change. That is not acceptable at America’s ballpark.”

Fenway workers are asking fans to attend games as usual but to not buy food or drinks inside the ballpark.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)