Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium preparing to return to full capacity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium will begin operating at full capacity for games and concerts starting later this month.

Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy made the announcement about Fenway soon after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

“Today’s update to the reopening plan will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29 for games and concerts throughout the summer,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Mayor Janey and the numerous public health officials who have been extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way.”

Tickets for Memorial Day weekend go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead,” Kennedy said.

A New England Patriots spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will also reopen to 100 percent for all events after May 29.

On that day, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent at businesses, and gathering limits will be rescinded; however, Baker noted that businesses can choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking.

The TD Garden has yet to make an announcement on whether or not they will be updating their guidelines but said they are working with the leagues and will offer details when they become available.

A statement from TD Garden: The new guidance around full re-opening from Governor Baker and Mayor Janey is great news. We are working with the leagues to update our guidelines for May 29 and will have an official announcement when details are available. — TD Garden (@tdgarden) May 17, 2021

