BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people attended the annual Latino Family Festival at Fenway Park on Sunday with music, dancing and lots of great food.

Organizers say they wanted to showcase how immigrants from all countries make the United States a better place to live and how diversity is what makes us unique.

The event featured 65 booths and vendors, games and activities for the kids, the opportunity to pose with the Red Sox World Series trophies and free health screenings.

Amid the joy, organizers say they know there’s been a lot of fear and anxiety among those who attended the event.

“There’s been a lot of bad news lately and I think this really, really was needed,” said Alberto Vasallo, CEO of El Mundo Boston, who noted that some people who would have normally attended the event may have stayed home this year out of fear.

“Whether you’re undocumented or not we all know someone who’s been affected,” he said. “We’re all in favor of getting the criminals out but now it’s starting to affect families and hard-working people.”

The President of the Venezuela Association of Massachusetts said she believes her country has been unfairly targeted by a soon-to-be-enacted travel ban.

“We are a good people who came here to work and be productive to society,” she said.

