BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park hosted its first beep baseball game on Sunday — a game developed for those with blindness or low vision that uses audio cues, beeping baseballs, and buzzing bases to alert and guide players through the game.

The inaugural event featured a matchup between the Boston Renegades and Boston Strong, two local teams of blind and low-vision athletes, who faced off in the outfield.

“For most of my life, I’ve played baseball and volunteered with the Boston Renegades. Sharing my baseball knowledge as a hitting coach and pitcher to help players achieve their athletic goals has been incredibly rewarding,” said Hunter Weissman, Boston Renegades Coach. “As a life-long fan, being able to play beep baseball at Fenway Park in front of friends and family is a dream come true!”

“My childhood dream was to be the left fielder for the Red Sox. It took me a while to understand why I couldn’t play Little League, as I couldn’t see the ball to hit or catch it,” said Joe Quintanilla, Boston Strong Head Coach and Player.

The Boston Renegades and Boston Strong are members of the National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA). In August, the organization will celebrate a half-century of competition, community, and inclusion at the 50th NBBA World Series, where 20 teams from across the country – including the Boston Renegades and Boston Strong – will compete in a weeklong end-of-season tournament.

Beep baseball at Fenway Park is hosted by the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management SAND (Sensory, Ambulatory, and Neuro Diversity) Network, in partnership with the National Braille Press, the Association of Blind Citizens, Adaptive Sports New England, and the Carroll Center for the Blind. Part of the club’s ongoing effort to make Fenway Park an inclusive environment open to all fans, beep baseball gives longtime athletes the opportunity to experience the historic ballpark with less crowds than a regular season game.

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