Baker: Mass vaccination site at Fenway Park moving to Hynes Convention Center

With the start of the Major League Baseball season four weeks away, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that the high-capacity vaccination site at Fenway Park will be moved to the Hynes Convention Center in Boston before Opening Day.

Baker, who was touring a vaccination site for seniors at the Lawrence Housing Authority, said the convention center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood will open March 18, while shots will continue to be administered at Fenway Park through March 27.

Anyone scheduled for a second dose at Fenway Park beyond that time frame will have their appointment honored at Hynes, Baker said, and CIC Health will eventually have the capacity to administer up to 5,000 shots a day at Hynes.

The governor’s announcement was made the same day far fewer new appointments for first doses were made available than has become customary on Thursday. Baker said the state is on track to administer 250,000 doses next week, but only 12,000 new appointments were made available due to the high volume of second dose shots already scheduled and about 13,000 appointments made for seniors through the state’s call center that limited the availability online.

Baker said 1 million people will be eligible for vaccinations next week as the shots become available to teachers, school staff and child care workers, but due to the continue limited supply of about 150,000 doses a week the governor said the state would not be diverting any doses specifically for teachers and school staff.

