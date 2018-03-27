BOSTON (WHDH) - New ballpark bites are taking over MLB stadiums across the country, giving Red Sox fans more options to go with their Fenway Franks.

Fenway Park will offer several tasty treats this year, sure to satisfy all fans.

A crème brûlée french toast is perfect for the morning people that attend the games. This is made with fresh strawberry sauce with strawberries grown at Fenway, along with Vermont maple syrup.

Fenway taters, made at a farm in Burlington, will offer a savory bite with bacon bits, sour cream and chive toppings.

Also new on the menu is seasoned pulled chicken tacos with organic chicken, pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Other ballparks are also adding unique foods to their menu.

In Toronto, Blue Jays fans can try a log cabin waffle sandwich, stuffed with pork and baked beans.

Out in Colorado, Rockies fans will be munching on mile-high mac and cheese with a green-chili flair.

For dessert, Mets fans can enjoy a baseball glove-themed ice cream cone.

