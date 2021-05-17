Fenway Park preparing to return to full capacity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday.

Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

“Today’s update to the reopening plan will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity beginning on May 29 for games and concerts throughout the summer,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Mayor Janey and the numerous public health officials who have been extraordinary partners guiding us every step of the way.”

Come May 29, all industry restrictions will be lifted, capacity will increase to 100 percent at businesses, and gathering limits will be rescinded but Baker noted that businesses can choose to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking.

Kennedy added, “We are excited see Boston’s vibrancy restored and get back to the full energy of our ballpark and the Fenway neighborhood in the weeks ahead.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)