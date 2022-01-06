BOSTON (WHDH) - More locations in Massachusetts are opening as vaccine and booster sites while COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Clinics launched Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn.

On Thursday, shots once again became available at Fenway Park in Boston, as well as at a new clinic at 2005 Bay St. in Taunton.

Staff with Cataldo Ambulance could be seen at Fenway Wednesday getting the ballpark set up as a clinic.

“We plan to do 1,500 vaccinations a day, or boosters as it were, and this particular site will have all the vaccines and all the available boosters will be here as well,” said Cataldo Ambulance COO Kevin Turner.

Appointments to get a vaccine or booster shot can be made through the state’s VaxFinder website.

