BOSTON (WHDH) - Golfers could be seen smacking balls all over Fenway Park on Wednesday as Topgolf’s stadium tour arrived in Boston for a five-day stay.

The unique experience allows golfers to tee off in one of America’s most iconic ballparks, hitting golf balls into on-field targets between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

Toptracer technology tracks every golf ball and instantly score every shot.

Golfers can tee off from Fenway’s lower seating bowl and take aim at targets in the outfield.

The in-stadium game is designed to be enjoyed by all skill levels.

