Fenway Park transformed into frozen racetrack with 66-foot tower

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic Fenway Park has been transformed into a frozen racetrack that features a 66-foot towering drop ahead of this weekend’s Red Bull Crashed Ice competition.

The event, which features some of the fastest and toughest ice skaters in the world, will make its stadium debut on Saturday.

Athletes will race in heats of four at a time. They’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder, reaching speeds of 50 mph, while fighting it out for victory on what’s being called the “most unique ice track in the history of the sport.”

The course design pays homage to the ballpark and is dotted with steep drops, hairpin turns, jumps, and rollers. It weaves across the entire baseball field, starting in the rightfield bleachers and finishing at home plate.

Racers will plummet down the massive tower as they navigate their way from the bleachers to the infield.

Crews are using to special technology to keep the track frozen solid.

