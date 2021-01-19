Fenway Park will become state’s second mass vaccination site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s beloved Fenway Park will become Massachusetts’ second mass COVID-19 vaccination site, joining Gillette Stadium, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Tuesday.

The home of the Red Sox will to start administering up to 500 vaccines per day to eligible residents in the state’s phase one priority groups on Feb. 1. The ballpark will later ramp up to 1,000 shots per day.

CIC Health will operate the site with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as the medical director.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April. The state is also working with Boston to identify and set up a longer-term vaccine site in the city.

First responders and those living and working in congregate care settings started receiving the vaccine at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

The administration also announced that the state will become one of the first in the nation to launch the “COVID-19 CDC Pharmacy Partnership – Phase 1” with CVS Health and Walgreens locations across the Commonwealth.

Starting this week, the program will deliver 10,000 doses to at least 15 CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies.

The first 15 locations are located in Greenfield, Fall River, Salem, South Yarmouth, Pittsfield, Lee, Holden, Gardner, Hyannis, Mashpee, Somerset, Fairhaven, Haverhill, Saugus, and Danvers.

About 40 additional vaccination sites are expected to open during the week of Jan. 25.

Eligible residents in phase one priority groups can view sites and book an appointment by clicking here.

