BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Aramark employees and members of UNITE HERE Local 26 at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall voted on Sunday to authorize a strike,

The workers include beer sellers, cashiers, cooks, runners, servers, souvenir vendors, utility workers, warehouse attendants, and others, the union said in a statement. Ninety-five percent of members voted to authorize a strike.

Fenway workers’ union contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024. After several bargaining sessions that began early this year, the Union and Aramark have not reached an agreement. Workers have four main demands: citywide-standard wages, limits on automation including beer kiosks, grab-and-go stands, and self-checkout counters, increased gratuity for premium workers who serve season ticket holders and special guests, and fair scheduling that respects workers’ seniority.

Union President Carlos Aramayo said, “Enough is enough, come to the bargaining table and settle this contract or there will be a strike.”

In a statement, Aramark said, “We intend to keep working with the union toward a settlement that works for everyone. In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that services are not interrupted.”

