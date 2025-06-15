BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Aramark employees and members of UNITE HERE Local 26 at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall voted on Sunday to authorize a strike,

The workers include beer sellers, cashiers, cooks, runners, servers, souvenir vendors, utility workers, warehouse attendants, and others.

It would be the Aramark employees’ first labor strike in the history of Boston’s 113-year-old ballpark. During a strike, UNITE HERE Local 26 will be asking the public to respect picket lines by not purchasing any food or beverages from inside the ballpark.

Fenway workers’ union contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024. After several bargaining sessions that began early this year, the Union and Aramark have not reached an agreement. Workers have four main demands: citywide-standard wages, limits on automation including beer kiosks, grab-and-go stands, and self-checkout counters, increased gratuity for premium workers who serve season ticket holders and special guests, fair scheduling that respects workers’ seniority.

