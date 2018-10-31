Fenway Park’s famous bullpen police officer recounts iconic playoff moment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officer Steve Horgan became famous in the 2013 American League Championship Series when Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter tumbled head-over-heels into the Red Sox bullpen while trying to track down a grand slam launched by David Ortiz.

With the Red Sox trailing 5-1 in Game 2, Ortiz’s towering blast in the eighth inning helped propel Boston into the World Series. The rest is history, including the iconic image of Horgan’s arms in the air next to Hunter’s extended legs as flipped over the rightfield wall.

The 33-year-old veteran, who is set to retire in January, says the moment was one of his most joyous.

“I see the ball coming and I see Torii Hunter coming…Once it cleared the wall and he hit the wall, that’s when I did this,” Horgan told 7’s Jonathan Hall as he raised his arms.

A Boston Globe photographer captured the moment and it immediately went viral.

“I have that on my wall,” Horgan said of the photograph. “It was a great moment.”

Horgan says he was very fortunate to get the bullpen gig from his captain ahead of the 2013 season.

He could always be seen smiling and taking selfies with fans over the years.

