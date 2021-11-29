BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fenway Sports Group has reached an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.

The deal, which is subject to approval by the National Hockey League Board of Governors, is expected to close before the end of the year, FSG announced Monday.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins are a premier National Hockey League franchise with a very strong organization, a terrific history and a vibrant, passionate fan base. We will work diligently to continue building on the remarkable Penguins’ tradition of championships and exciting play,” FSG Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.

Pittsburgh’s Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will maintain their front office roles and will be closely aligned with FSG, according to Werner.

“We are particularly excited to welcome Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle to FSG and have the utmost respect for all they have done to build the Penguins into the perennially successful franchise we know today. We look forward to working with Mario, Ron and the entire Penguins front office team.”

Lemieux, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, will continue his role guiding hockey operations for the organization. Continuity of leadership will also be maintained among Pittsburgh’s senior management team of CEO David Morehouse, COO Kevin Acklin, President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall, and Head Coach Mike Sullivan.

Lemieux and Burkle purchased the team in 1999 and have enjoyed a 22-year partnership that has delivered three Stanley Cups.

“As the Penguins enter a new chapter, I will continue to be as active and engaged with the team as I always have been and look forward to continuing to build on our success with our incoming partners at FSG,” Lemieux said. “They have an organizational philosophy that mirrors the approach that worked so well for Ron and me over the past 22 years.”

The Penguins have consistently led the NHL in local TV ratings, social media, sponsorships, and community and youth hockey investments, while selling out more than 600 straight games.

FSG is also the parent company of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)