Fenway transforms into prom for hospital patients

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park was transformed into a prom for dozens of teenagers Friday night.

Boston Children’s Hospital teamed up with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to put on a prom at the historic ballpark for patients battling serious illnesses.

Grace, 17, is on the waiting list for a new kidney, and Friday night was just what she needed.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s a nice change from the hospital.”

Change is what the prom committee was hoping for.

“They’re not thinking about being in the hospital. They’re just thinking about being a teenager,” said Beth Donegan of Children’s Hospital. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer them the opportunity.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)