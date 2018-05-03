Fenway’s Yawkey Way officially changed back to Jersey Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - After much debate, Fenway’s Yawkey Way has officially been changed back to Jersey Street.

City crews swapped out the street signs Thursday, marking a new name for the historic street.

The change in signage comes one week after a Boston city commission voted to remove former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey’s name from the street because of allegations that stated he was a racist who resisted signing black ballplayers in the 1940s and ’50s.

The Red Sox had filed a petition with the commission in February and said that restoring the Jersey Street name is intended to reinforce that Fenway Park is “inclusive and welcoming to all.”

The name change was unanimously approved.

