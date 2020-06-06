Ferocious storms tear down trees across Mass.

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast-moving storms tore through Massachusetts Saturday, tearing down trees across the state.

One Methuen neighborhood saw a giant tree toppled on a residential street.

“I kind of had a mini heart attack,” said resident Thomas Henry.

“Boom! Next thing you know this is on the ground,” said Jayne Hariskos, who saw the tree fall.

Trees were downed across North Attleboro, Plainville and Mendon as well.

The storm also left entire neighborhoods in the dark throughout the region. But despite the heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported.

