HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Ferrari vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops in Hingham Wednesday afternoon, leaving the car charred after an emergency response.

Firefighters responded to put out the flames. Police later said no one was hurt and no other cars were damaged.

Photos showed the aftermath of the incident, though, with the front of the Ferrari damaged.

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday as officials look to determine the fire’s cause.

