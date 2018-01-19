Ferries serving Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard ban cable news

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Ferry-goers travelling between Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard will soon be entering a politics-free zone.

The Steamship Authority has voted to prohibit televisions on their vessels from showing national cable news channels from across the political spectrum.

That means no more CNN, FOX News, MSNBC and PBS.

Steamship Authority General Manager Bob Davis tells CapeCod.com that passengers from both political aisles have been loudly complaining about the content. He said the tensions have escalated following the election of President Donald Trump.

The authority will instead swap in local news programs, sports and cable channels like The Weather Channel and Food Network.

After the local news is over, channels will be switched over to sports programming, or other networks like the Discovery Channel.

