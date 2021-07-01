FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — No sensitive information was compromised in a ransomware attack last month on the state agency that provides ferry service between mainland Massachusetts and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“After a rigorous evaluation of our systems, this investigation has now concluded and the cybersecurity investigators have confirmed that no sensitive information, including customer data or payment information, was viewed or downloaded during this incident,” the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority announced in a statement Wednesday.

Normal service resumed in mid-June and the agency has since bolstered its cybersecurity.

Ferry service continued to run during the attack that started June 2, and vessel safety was not affected, but the agency’s website was shut down and there were delays in the ticketing process.

“At no time did the Steamship Authority engage with the cybercriminals or pay a ransom,” the agency said.

A FBI spokesperson says its investigation is ongoing.

