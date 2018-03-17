WOOD’S HOLE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard says they are working to try and tow a disabled ferry off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The ferry was on its way to Woods Hole around 9 p.m. Saturday when it lost power.

The crew is waiting for a commercial tow, according to officials. There are 78 people on board.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the loss of power is under investigation.

#CoastGuard responds after M/V Martha's Vineyard loses power en route Woods Hole from Martha's Vineyard. 78 POB. CGC Hammerhead, response boat from Station Woods Hole on scene. Commercial tow being arranged. No reported injuries. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) March 18, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)