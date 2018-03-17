WOOD’S HOLE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard says they are working to try and tow a disabled ferry off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.
The ferry was on its way to Woods Hole around 9 p.m. Saturday when it lost power.
The crew is waiting for a commercial tow, according to officials. There are 78 people on board.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the loss of power is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)