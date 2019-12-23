Ferry failure strands dozens at sea off Martha’s Vineyard

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mechanical failure on a ferry leaving Martha’s Vineyard stranded more than 100 people at sea for hours Monday night, but no one was hurt.

Officials say the ferry encountered steering problems, but still had power.

Partial steering was soon stored and tugboats escorted the ferry back to Martha’s Vineyard.

From there, passengers and vehicles were put on the next available trip to Woods Hole.

