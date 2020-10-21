Ferry fight: South shore residents worried MBTA may run fewer lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is facing a budget deficit of at least $300 million meaning subway, bus and ferry service could be cut.

MBTA officials said the budget crises is the result of a decrease in ridership brought about in the wake of the pandemic.

Bus ridership is only 40 percent of normal, subway ridership 24 percent and Commuter Rail ridership 12 percent.

Also hit hard, the ferry that connects Boston, Hull and Hingham.

Though the ‘T’ has not announced any cuts as of yet, the local representative for Hingham Joan Meschino said she fears that it could be eliminated.

“The cuts that they’re proposing are deep, they’re permanent and they will essentially cut the south shore off from Boston,” she said. “So, it is deeply problematic.

Those who use the ferry to commute into Boston said it was one of the main reasons they moved to the area.

“Might have to move,” one man said. “Part of the reason we live in Hull is because we have an easy commute.”

The proposed cuts will be discussed on November 9.

