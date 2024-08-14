BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is warning ferry riders that they may experience minor delays through Thursday due to the presence of a juvenile humpback whale in the Boston Harbor.

“Where the fish go, the whales follow,” said Linnea Mayfield of Boston Harbor City Cruisers.

“It’s probably just a juvenile and doesn’t know this area very well and doesn’t know to avoid this kind of high-vessel-traffic area and it wandered in after some fish and decided to stick around for a few weeks,” she added.

Boaters are being warned to give the whale extra space, particularly if its feeding.

“Look out for signs of whales, bubbles in the water, spouts, tails, flippers … our primary goal is to keep everyone safe when interacting or being around these animals,” she said.

Ferry service may experience minor delays through tomorrow, August 15, due to the presence of a juvenile humpback whale in Boston Harbor. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 14, 2024 This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

