Ferry service for Cape Cod and the Islands requiring employees, passengers to wear face coverings

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A ferry service that travels between Cape Cod and the Islands has started requiring all passengers and employees to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Steamship Authority announced Thursday that all employees must cover their faces in public settings, including maintenance facilities, terminals and vessels, where physical distancing measures.

Passengers onboard the vessels are also required to wear a cloth face covering in interior passenger areas, including vessel freight decks.

Those who choose to remain in their vehicles when boarding have to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the voyage if they do not possess a cloth face covering to wear outside of their vehicle.

Passengers who do not cover their faces may board the vessels separately from those using a cloth face covering, may be directed to sit in a designated exterior seating area or another area as determined by the Port Captain or the master of the vessel, may be told to travel on a different vessel voyage for same-day travel, and may be directed to stay in a vehicle, if available, on the vessel’s freight deck.

“The Authority’s opinion has been, and continues to be, that it cannot legally deny travel to customers who are not wearing a face covering without an executive order from a state or federal authority,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis. “By directing those customers who choose not to wear a face covering to designated areas away from other passengers, we feel we have found a practice that will provide a balance between our obligation to provide travel to and from the islands and our sincere desire to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

