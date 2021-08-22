NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority on Sunday announced it has canceled all ferry service on the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes through 5 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Henri.

The cancellation includes the 5 p.m. departure from Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole, according to a tweet by Steamship Authority.

People are advised to visit the Steamship Authority website for updates on service later in the day.

9:15 a.m. update: All service on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes is canceled through 5 p.m., including the 5 p.m. departures from Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole. Please check our website for updates on tonight's service later today. — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) August 22, 2021

