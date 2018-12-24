BOSTON (WHDH) - Festive flakes are flying around parts of Massachusetts as some prepare for a dusting on Christmas Eve.

7News meteorologist Jackie Layer is tracking on and off snow showers for the region through Monday night.

She claims that despite the snow, this will not turn into a white Christmas. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there must be an inch or more of snow on the ground.

Most of the Bay State will get at least a coating of snow to less than an inch.

Around 7 a.m., snow flurries fell mainly along and south of the Mass. Pike, hovering over southeast Mass. and the Cape and the Islands.

The second line of flurries will move in by midday before ending as early as 11 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)