A white Christmas may be in store for some Bay State communities.

Festive flakes are expected to fly across Massachusetts on the morning of Christmas Eve, leaving behind a coating to an inch of snow, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This could create slick spots during the morning commute.

The afternoon is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 30s.

A few rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Christmas Day with the chance for more widespread precipitation at night, Lambert said.

This will taper off to a few flurries Sunday morning as dry, breezy, and seasonable temperatures move in.

