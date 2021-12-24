(WHDH) — People in parts of Massachusetts woke up to festive flakes falling on Christmas Eve.

Light, scattered snow showers broke out during the early morning hours and are expected to become more widespread across the region by 9 a.m. before fading into midday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jackie Layer.

Most communities in the Bay State are expected to get a coating of snow with parts of Western Mass. slated to see between one and two inches of snow.

Freezing rain is slated for Christmas morning, which could create slick spots on the roadways.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Saturday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. for most of Mass., excluding Cape Cod, the Islands and part of the South Coast.

Merry Christmas Eve!



Tracking some light snow showers this morning (how festive!).



For tomorrow, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued due to the threat for freezing rain Christmas morning leading to slick travel. The latest details and timing next on @7News. #7news pic.twitter.com/7T5evK0nsj — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 24, 2021

