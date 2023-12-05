Today it felt like winter and tomorrow it will look like winter (for some of us). Temperatures this morning actually weren’t too bad, waking up in the 30s. The problem was a lot of clouds today and a north wind that pumped in colder air all afternoon, our temperatures made zero progress from this morning.

The north wind was a result of two areas of low pressure offshore from us. The one to the east had more of an influence on our weather today. It caused our north winds and the cold wind over the warmer ocean waters caused enough instability to create a few rain and snow showers over the Cape. Because of the northerly direction, the Cape is the only area that had water to its north and thus the only spot that dealt with the spotty showers.

Tomorrow morning the second area of low pressure will control our wind and that will cause them to take a slightly more easterly direction. That more easterly direction will expose the entire coastline of Massachusetts to the onshore wind, which means more of us will see the snow showers. Where the wind is most persistent and has more open water to tap into, snow showers will be most persistent and thus accumulations highest.

You can see it with the wind arrow above, that means Southeastern Massachusetts will see the most persistent and heaviest snow showers tomorrow morning and that’s where most of the accumulation will occur. And even there, it won’t be overwhelming. It’s possible a few towns in Plymouth County see 2″ of snow, but for the most part will be an inch or less. Most of us will see nothing more than a coating here and there. And that’s most likely on elevated surfaces like your car hood, patio furniture, etc.

Other than that we continue with the cold being the story of the week. We’ll stay below average through Friday, but by Friday make a good run back up closer to what’s normal for early December. And for once we have good news for the weekend — above average temperatures! Most of Sunday looks dry but our next round of rain looks to return by Sunday evening.