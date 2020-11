BOSTON (WHDH) - Families looking to take holiday photos this year can do so at Fenway Park this coming weekend.

The home of the Red Sox is providing families a festive photoshoot opportunity at $400 a piece.

Groups are limited to nine people only.

Photos can be taken with Santa or Wally the Green Monster.

