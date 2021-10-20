WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Big E fair in Massachusetts that ended earlier this month drew nearly 1.5 million visitors over 17 days, yet only 100 confirmed coronavirus cases have so far been connected to the event, health officials said Wednesday.

Some people reported having symptoms at the agricultural fair that ended Oct. 3, while some reported developing symptoms after attending, so it is possible the 100 cases did not all start there, West Springfield Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway told MassLive.com.

“I really would have expected a lot more,” Galloway said. There is no information on where the positive cases live, when they went to the fair, or which areas of the fair they visited, she said.

Also, all the cases are in Massachusetts residents, so more cases from people who reported developing symptoms out of state could be coming, she said.

West Springfield announced an indoor mask mandate that started the first day of the fair started, and Galloway hopes that helped prevent the spread.

The Big E, billed as the largest agricultural fair on the East Coast, was first held more than 100 years ago.

