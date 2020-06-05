Few show up after protest is abruptly called off in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A protest in honor of George Floyd and against police brutality was postponed on Friday in Marshfield.

A few protesters showed up and took a knee at a Marshfield park on Friday afternoon, but the event was officially postponed due to several concerns.

One organizer said he’s not sure what the specific concern was that caused them to pull the plug on the demonstration until further notice.

“There were a lot of racist comments made on the Facebook page, that was really upsetting to see,” organizer Andrew Fitch said.

He thinks some organizers did feel some pressure to cancel the event.

Marshfield police chief Phil Tavares says his department did not make the ultimate decision.

“We just advised of the risks that were involved, and the organizer used common sense and weighed the risks. And there was no harm pushing it a little further down the road,” Tavares said.

The concerns raised by the police department were around social distancing, Antifa and outside agitators potentially taking advantage of the protest.

Tavares said he too is angry about what happened to Floyd and plans to take a knee with the protesters.

“We’re angry too. A few police officers that did the wrong thing reflects on all of us,” Tavares said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)