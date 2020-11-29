Fewer travelers at Logan Airport during pandemic Thanksgiving

BOSTON (WHDH) -

People returning to Logan Airport Sunday said their holiday travel was less crowded than usual while also maintaining pandemic precautions.

The TSA said the number of people screened the day before Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic began, despite health officials asking people to spend the holiday at home. Industry experts expected Sunday to be even busier at airports across the country but Terminal A at Logan was quiet.

‘Generally, it was a pretty good travel experience, nothing out of the ordinary,” said Alex Zachos. “Obviously the airport is less crowded, which is not awful.”

“I wasn’t nervous because the airlines are doing a great job making sure they up their cleaning and sanitation processes,” said Mikayla Flowers. “It’s better here. everybody’s wearing a mask here. Most people are in Atlanta, but not everybody.”

The TSA said more than 964,000 people were screened at airports nationwide on Saturday, down nearly 40 percent compared to last year.

