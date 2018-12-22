Fiance of missing Colorado woman in court

A Colorado man suspected of killing his fiance has made his first court appearance.

Patrick Frazee appeared by teleconference at a Teller County District Court hearing.

Frazee was arrested earlier Friday in the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Authorities say the 32-year-old Frazee faces charges of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder.

Berreth was last seen in the Colorado town of Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.

KOAA-TV reports a public defender was appointed for Frazee.

A judge set Frazee’s next court appearance for Dec. 31. He’s being held without bond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)