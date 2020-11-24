Field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester looking to hire doctors, nurses

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The DCU Center in Worcester is once again being turned into a field hospital in an effort to help fight a second surge of the coronavirus, and the city is looking to hire doctors and nurses to staff the 24/7 facility.

“If you are interested in helping in the fight to contain and treat the Coronavirus, we need you! We are looking for caregivers for all three shifts,” UMass Memorial Health Care wrote in a job posting for the field hospital.

They are looking to hire advanced practitioners, certified nurse assistants, medical interpreters, observation assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians, registered nurses, registration representatives, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, and social workers.

This comes as the Massachusetts Nurses Association says their members are still exhausted and traumatized from the first surge.

They added that while they’re happy to see the field hospital set up, they want to see more of them in other cities, staffed with National Guard members or trained volunteers.

The nurses’ union continued that they’re worried about how prepared hospitals really are.

“Nurses and other frontline healthcare professionals have been providing lifesaving care with dignity and resolve during this pandemic, oftentimes without the staffing, PPE or safety protocols in place to keep them safe,” Katie Murphy, MNA president and an ICU nurse, said in a statement. “Throughout this crisis, MNA nurses and healthcare professionals have been advocating for safer policies and procedures to keep patients, caregivers and our communities safe. The lack of continuity on the state, federal and facility level on how to address this crisis demands that the voices of frontline nurse and healthcare professionals be heard. As we spend the most time with patients, and as confirmed by recent studies, we are at the greatest risk for infection if proper policies are not implemented and followed.”

The Massachusetts Nurses Association represents 23,000 nurses and healthcare professionals statewide.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)