Field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester to begin accepting coronavirus patients

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A field hospital set up at the DCU Center in Worcester is set to open Thursday to accommodate the influx of coronavirus patients.

The National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been working for about a week to convert the arena into a 250-bed medical facility.

The DCU Center is the state’s first field hospital. The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne are also being converted.

Meanwhile, Gov. Charles Baker filed legislation to expand liability protection for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Baker said that he is issuing a directive to maximize protections for healthcare workers and healthcare facilities under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, also known as the PREP Act, so they don’t have to worry about being sued for the medical care that they provide during the peak in the virus outbreak.

“We need to make sure that fear of getting sued doesn’t prevent them from being able to do what they need to do to treat as many people as possible,” he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders added that the state will now track coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity to “better understand where and whom the burden on of the disease is falling.”

Officials continue to urge the public to stay home, practice social distancing, and be diligent about maintaining good hygiene habits.

