Field hospitals going up, but Baker offers assurances

Plans will be announced Friday to begin setting up field hospitals in preparation for worsening COVID-19 conditions as the state prepares to cross the threshold of 10,000 confirmed deaths from the disease.

Gov. Charlie Baker, however, warned against becoming too alarmed by the rising numbers of daily cases and hospitalizations, pointing to the progress the state has made in testing and the improved preparedness of the health care system.

“We’re nowhere near the uncharted territory we were at in the spring. Nowhere near it,” Baker said after touring a Carlisle public school.

The field hospitals will be reopening “in places that will be familiar to people,” he said. In the spring, the state stood up hospitals at places like the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the DCU Center in Worcester and at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

The Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that the state’s hospitals were operating at 72 percent occupancy of non-intensive care unit beds and 50 percent capacity in ICUs around the state. The number of patients hospitalized Wednesday stood at 659, which was up from 513 last Friday.

Baker was in Carlisle with Education Secretary Jim Peyser and Elementary and Secondary Education Commission Jeff Riley to observe how the district has adapted to the pandemic to provide in-person learning.

The administration has been adamant that schools are largely safe spaces if proper precautions are taken, and that students should be learning in the classroom, as opposed to remote from home.

